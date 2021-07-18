Amadeus repurchases 74,603 treasury shares worth more than € 4 million

Related news

Amadeus IT Holding has bought 74,603 own shares between July 6 and July 12 for a value of 4.31 million euros, as reported by the tourist company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) on Tuesday.

The purchase of these shares has been carried out in five operations, with a price that ranged between 56.96 euros and 59.64 euros.

On May 7, Amadeus launched a program to buy back its own shares for a maximum investment of 44 million euros, representing 0.12% of its share capital.

This program, which will remain in force until December 31, 2021, will in no case exceed 550,000 shares, as detailed by the technological provider of tourist services.

Regarding the volume of trading, the company will not buy more than 25% of the average daily volume of Amadeus shares in the regulated market in which the purchase is carried out, a limit that will be applied to the entire buyback program.

However, it reserves the right to terminate it prior to its expiration date if it had acquired the maximum number of shares allowed or reached the maximum investment price.