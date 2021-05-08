Amadeus launches € 44 million share buyback program

Related news

Amadeus announced this Friday the launch of a new own share buyback plan. The company has put on the table 44 million euros in order to meet the share delivery commitments linked to its allocation program for employees, managers and executive directors.

The listed company has announced that the purchase will include a maximum of 550,000 shares. A volume equivalent to 0.12% of its share capital, as Amadeus communicated this Friday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) in relevant information.

Purchases will begin next Monday, May 10 and will last until the end of the year. However, the listed company has advanced that will have to acquire “a minimum of 70,000 shares” before next June 30 for your most pressing delivery commitments.

Purchase conditions

In any case, as is customary in these transactions, Amadeus “reserves the right to end the program early repurchase “. Something that could happen by completing the maximum volume of shares to be acquired or by consuming the total amount available for purchases.

As regards the price, the tourist reservation company explains that “shares will not be acquired at a price higher than the highest between the price of the last independent operation or the highest independent offer of that moment in the negotiation center where the purchase is made.” Regarding volumes, 25% of the daily hiring will not be exceeded.

The buyback program has been entrusted to the broker of Credit Agricole, who has been appointed as its agent.

This Friday, Amadeus announced an adjusted profit of € 83.1 million in the first quarter of the year. A level lower than the 141.8 million harvested in the same period of 2020. As a result of the impact of the pandemic on its business, its ordinary income fell by 51.4% between January and March.