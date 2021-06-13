Amadeus and two more securities that have managed to pierce resistance this Friday

We will only see a sign of strength in the Spanish selective with a close above 9,254 points, annual highs

Technical analysis

BREAKING RESISTANCE

Amadeus It rises by 3.20% which allows it to pierce the resistance of 64.50 euros. Mindful that the company could be confirming the end of the lateral movement of recent months. A close above 66.76 euros would be the signal that would confirm a change in the trend in the medium and long term.

Grifols has managed to overcome the resistance of 23.75 euros after rising 8.54% this Friday. The value has managed to rise above the average of 200 sessions and after a stop along the way we do not rule out ending up seeing a change in trend.

New sign of strength in Fluidra that manages to pierce the all-time highs drawn a few sessions ago. The company has accumulated profits of more than 60% since the beginning of the year and today it does not give the slightest sign of weakness. The most normal thing is that we can see an extension of the gains up to the level of 36 euros.