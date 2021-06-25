Ama Blitz shows off her curves with daring dance

The beautiful Mexican streamer Amairani Garza Alonzo, better known as Ama Blitz, took her best steps through her social networks, by sharing a video dancing to the rhythm of Reggaeton.

Through her Instagram account, where she has more than 3.4 million followers, Ama Blitz shared a video in which she appears dancing to the rhythm of “Yonaguni”, the latest release by the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny.

The post quickly reached more than 286 “likes” in a couple of hours and was filled with comments from her followers, who surrendered to her beauty and applauded her steps.

Ama Blitz is the sister of the popular Mexican youtuber AriGameplays, with whom she is mistaken as her twin sister, but she is actually her older sister, as AriGameplays was born in 1998.

