Ama Blitz shows off her charms with a daring uncovered outfit and nothing underneath

Amairani Garza Alonoso, lpopular gamer and streamer regiomontana known as Ama Blitz, sister of the also youtuber Arigamesplay, left all his followers speechless on social networks by posting a spectacular photography in which she posed with a daring orange outfit, showing her well-worked physique.

The famous The influencer posed very flirtatiously in front of the camera lens with a dress with slits on the sides up to the hips and nothing below.

“Like you, there aren’t two,” Amairani posted.

The publication of Ama Blitz was a resounding success among her 3.4 million followers on Instagram, who were delighted by the pair of revealing photographs of the gamer.

Who is Ama Blitz?

Ama Blitz is the nickname of Amairani Garza Alonzo, born on March 1, 1995 in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Since 2012, he began his adventure in the world of streamers and YouTube with a channel where he broadcasts his games.

She is the sister of the popular Mexican youtuber AriGameplays, with whom she is mistaken as her twin sister, but she is actually her older sister, since AriGameplays was born in 1998.

Amairani Garza Alonzo is received in the Bachelor of Industrial Design.

