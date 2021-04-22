Ama Blitz drives her followers crazy to the rhythm of bachata

Amairani Garza Alonzo, better known as Ama Blitz, enchanted her followers through her social networks by showing off her best steps to the rhythm of bachata, with a “spicy” video.

Through her Instagram account, the beautiful streamer and influencer from Monterrey shared a Reel in which she appears dancing to the song “Carita de Inocente”, by Prince Royce and Myke Towers.

“Dawn with all the attitude and you?”, Ama Blitz wrote next to the post

This video, which has already exceeded one million views, has more than 158 thousand “likes” and got around 300 comments, where his fans were given to him for his dance steps.

