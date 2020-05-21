The story of A.M It has the stamp of audacity and the imagination of a great entrepreneur. Ernesto Gómez Hernández (rip.). My father always woke up with the illusion of building. When he was a teenager he started working at La Estrella, the store of grandfather Everardo Gómez Mena, who died in 1945.

León was small and the 5 de Mayo shopping street housed the best-known stores, all around the “queen” of commerce that was the Pons family’s Factories of France. He soon became independent in the company of his brother Fito with an electrical appliance store called the “General”, for the products General Electric that he distributed in the city.

One day they were offered a Dodge car agency. They bought it on credit and were able to pay it soon because the country grew at more than 6% a year, with low inflation. Then they spread to Querétaro, Celaya, Guanajuato and years later to San Miguel de Allende. It was in 1961 when the lawyer Juan José Torres Landa invited him to work in his six-year term. I thought I would call you at the Ministry of Economic Development. Something natural for your optimism and creativity.

A few days before coming to power, the new Governor summoned him to say that he would be entrusted by the Ministry of Finance. “I need the help of a faultless man and I know that your family and your mother, María Elena Hernández Torres de Gómez, instilled in them the integrity we need.

Because whoever handles Guanajuato’s money must be honest, and like César’s wife, people should know it. ”

Then he gave him two or three tips to guide his behavior.

We will go up to a loft so high, that there is no money that can buy us, because the greatest privilege is to serve Guanajuato and that is priceless. “

Then she symbolically handed him the keys to the office. My father, amazed and still very young, at 31 years old asked him: what is Juan José doing next? “Guide your behavior always thinking about the best use of resources and now, I don’t need to tell you more.” The great man knew how to delegate.

For six years Guanajuato had the greatest transformation in its history. Juan José said that the Constitution did not allow him to be re-elected, so what they would do would be to work day and night, three shifts, in all works and on all fronts of the State. You had to get money, as much as you could, so the fruits of your effort grew. And they did it.

In 1961, the budget was 40 million pesos. In the end it ended at 160 million in 1967. Juan José got a strong guarantee for Guanajuato: the signature of the Secretary of the Treasury, Don Antonio Ortiz Mena.

The federal official blindly believed in the project called “Guanajuato Plan”So they got loans from national, public and private banks; They resorted to international institutions with that guarantee. They obtained many millions in Europe at 5% per year. The peso was stable and in that decade the country grew continuously, without oil and without unbalancing public finances.

My father always remembered that time with great nostalgia for the admiration he had for Juan José.

He was a teacher and a friend ”

, he said with pride. My father was a “torreslandista” until the last day of his life. During the six-year term, he did not have to worry about business, because “Fito my brother took care of them.” (To be continue)

