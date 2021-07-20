Am I still doing sports on vacation? A crossfit rope, a kettlebell, a TRX and other accessories to burn fat from ice cream

Although the days off are devoted to relax and disconnectIt is easy to get carried away by laziness and neglect food excessively, throwing away all the efforts of the constancy of the year. If you don’t want the scale I played a trick on you on the way back, you don’t have to look for a hotel with a gym included either. Just keep in mind some practical alternatives to continue moving without absurd obsessions.

“It will always depend on the time you go on vacation and of your current form status. They are the two factors to take into account when we consider the dilemma of whether to exercise or not during rest days. The first factor is quite obvious, because it is not the same to go into retirement for a month or just four days. The second, because the more fit you are, the more you “lose”, so to speak, by doing nothing. If you have a very high physical level and you do not want to lower that demand back, you will have no choice but to continue training, “explains Alejandro Timoneda, personal trainer and CrossFit Coraje coach.

TRAIN ON HOLIDAYS: YES OR NO

According to this expert, if you are a normal person, that is, without high performance goals other than being in good physical shape, you will not need to be complicating your life. “If you go away for a week, my advice is: enjoy. You can indulge yourself without abandoning yourself. If you keep taking care of yourself, you will not lose so much because you stay without training for just seven days. Maybe, at best, what can happen to you when you return is that you have stiffness or that the first two days it costs you a little more than usual, “explains Timoneda.

On the other hand, the professional continues, if you are leaving for a couple of weeks, or even a month, it is best to spend some time doing physical activity. “And no longer for gaining or not an extra kilo, but for health”. Timoneda advises a minimum physical activity maintained once or twice a week. If you have nothing, the options are multiple, from going for a run, doing some dips, some squats … it would be enough to create a simple and effective routine. If you have technical equipment, even better. You will only need to dedicate about 25 minutes a couple of days a week, “says the sports coach.

DAYS OFF AND EXERCISE

Outdoors, the range of activities multiplies. If you go to a place on the coast, for example, you have numerous options at sea, such as surfing, sailing, diving or even swimming, one of the lowest impact exercises for the joints when floating. Another option is a light jog along the shore or the typical fast walks. The key is to pick up the pace, says Sara Álvarez, founder and creator of the Challenge 48 methodology: “If we talk about a continuous pace and a medium speed we will achieve burn 200 to 300 calories per hour, which is equivalent to walking at an approximate rate of 5 km / hour. “In addition, if the route is touching the water, we will have greater resistance at each step. Álvarez also points out one last benefit:” Being able to enjoy the landscape and generally disconnect from our usual environment. “

In the sand, we have many more options, such as traditional paddles or volleyball with friends, sports in which all the adrenaline is released. Our own body is also a practical option for working on vacation, with sequences like squats, burpeees, push-ups, sit-ups … Even taking the cooler to the beach, depending on how loaded it is, can work as the best kettlebell. Of course, avoid the hottest hours in your practice, opting for early in the day or late in the afternoon, and it is essential to use high sun protection and it is advisable to protect yourself with a cap or hat.

A GYM ANYWHERE

With little material we can get a lot training performance, whether on the beach itself on the towel, in your vacation home, in a park or garden … Simple rubber bands are the best example of how to work strength with multiple options, from deadlifts and biceps to leg and glute. applying extra pressure to the squat. The same goes for some dumbbells or TRX, which can be installed anywhere to work back and arms. And a jump rope is also the best calorie burner. Next, we select the best gadgets to create your portable gym that are available with a simple click on Amazon. All you have to do is put your sneakers and sportswear in the suitcase.

CROSSFIT COMBA

Lightweight, made of aluminum and with ergonomic grips, the Vropes Fire 2.0 rope by Velites It is one of the options that occupy the least and burn the most on vacation. To get an idea of ​​the equivalence, a quarter of an hour jumping is equivalent to an hour riding a bicycle at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour.

This is perfect for double jumps and you have it in different colors.

Buy it here at a price of 41.99 euros.

THE BEST-SELLING JUMP IN AMAZON

If you are looking for something cheaper or you are a beginner in this of the jumps, perhaps you are more interested in one like this. It is the most sold on Amazon and it does not surprise us, because It is excellent value for money.

The grip is ergonomically designed And the rope is made of thick, strong steel with a protective film to ensure its durability. Its new bearing system makes its rotation faster and easier.

You can buy it here for 9.99 euros.

ELASTIC BAND SET

Nor will these elastic bands occupy too much between your luggage multiply the intensity of the exercises with different resistances, from softer to heavier. These are five rubber bands in different colors with which you can perform a wide range of exercises. For example, introducing them in the legs and arms to gain muscle or stepping on them to hold the opposite end in the arms and work curls of biceps, shoulder, back …

Buy it here at a price of 11.59 euros (a discount of 17%).

MAT, MAT OR MATT

If you practice yoga and want to do some sun salutations on your vacation, don’t forget to include a non-slip mat in your trunk like this one, which claims to be the best-seller on Amazon. It will also allow you to put into practice functional exercises and avoid hurting your knees, supporting it on any surface.

Buy it here at a price of 24.99 euros.

KETTLEBELL OR RUSSIAN WEIGHT

With the inertia of a kettlebell, ballistic movements can be produced in which creates a pendulum path for force work. This simple accessory allows proprioceptive and central stabilization work, involving especially the core and with the impulse of the hips. Arm extensions or lifting with it from the ground are one of the simplest and most effective workouts.

Buy it here at a price of 34.95 euros.

ABDOMINAL ROLLER

Another of the central elements for working the body is the abdominal wheel. It is a simple accessory that is perfect in case the basic abs bore you or if you want to go a bit further with your training, by increasing the range of motion, also involving the shoulders and back.

Buy it here at a price of 13.99 euros.

REMOVABLE TRX

The suspension training allows you to work the whole body in the smallest possible space. It can be anchored easily and safely and is a versatile system that adapts to all corners, no matter how small. It allows us to increase strength and muscular endurance.

Buy it here at a price of 24.64 euros.

BOSU

In addition to improving postural hygiene, bosu helps us enormously in the works focused on the middle zone, that is, the muscles that involve the abdomen and back. It increases coordination and balance and is very useful by creating an unstable surface in order to demand more work from the muscles, as well as to give variety to the sessions.

Buy it here at a price of 51.99 euros.

CHIN-UP BAR

If you have a garden or outdoor patio, feel free to install a versatile pull-up bar. Tone and define your arms, in addition to working especially the upper body with the strength of the core and its handles are padded and non-slip for greater safety. Supports up to 120 kilos of weight.

Buy it here at a price of 29.99 euros.

* As an Amazon Affiliate, Bazar earns income from affiliated purchases that meet the applicable requirements.