Am I smashing the parking brake on my car?

The handbrake button

The world is divided into two types of conductors, those who tighten the handbrake – or parking – by pressing the release button, and those who tighten it by letting that characteristic ratchet crack sound. The reason why the first ones press the release button, the same one that helps us to remove the parking brake and resume driving, is to avoid an unpleasant sound, and often the belief that this is protecting the parking brake from breakdowns. But are we really damaging our parking brake if we pull the lever without pressing the button?

Pull the parking brake by pressing the button, or not, here is the question

Handbrake and gear lever from a Lotus Elise

How does a parking brake (hand) work?

Simplifying it a lot, the parking brake has a system that tightens the brakes, and it locks them in that position thanks to a ratchet, a toothed disk and a tooth that allow the movement of the disk and the lever in one direction, and lock in the opposite, like a ratchet. Or at least that’s how it worked until now.

In modern cars, the handbrake has lost its meaning, the sense of the term used colloquially until now. Electronic parking brakes have become popular and standardized, dispensing with a mechanical connection between the button that we press to activate or deactivate it and the brake locking system.

In the article at hand, we will obviously refer to manual parking brakes.

Carbon fiber handbrake lever for BMW 2 Series by M Performance

The creaking noise when applying the parking brake

Why is there that creaking noise when we apply the parking brake? The reason is none other than the nature of the mechanism that employs a parking or parking brake. Under the lever we find a ratchet, a toothed disc and a tooth that fits perfectly in its notches to retain it. The mission of a ratchet is simple, to allow the movement of the toothed disc in only one direction, and to hold it in the opposite direction, unless we press the release button, which retracts the tooth and allows us to move the lever, and therefore the disc, in both ways.

That means that, by pressing and without pressing the button, the lever can be moved in one direction, to apply the parking brake. To loosen it, on the other hand, we can only carry out the maneuver by pressing the button, releasing the tooth of the ratchet.

The mechanism is exactly the same as that used by a ratchet, which exerts resistance when tightened, and when moving it in the opposite direction does not press the nut to facilitate the work, and vice versa if the ratchet is in the mode to loosen nuts.

The ratchet has been designed precisely so that we can tighten the handbrake without pressing the button, but is it advisable to do so? Is it advisable to press the button?

Engineering Explained Video

In the video above, they explain us better how it works. In it we already see that the sound of the ratchet has nothing to do with that of the mechanism that actually tightens the brakes. The rattle sound is due to the system that is responsible for retaining the lever, and therefore the parking brake, in the desirable position to prevent the car from rolling down a slope.

The reality is none other than that ratchet has been designed so that we move the lever making noise, without pressing the button. Like a ratchet, it has been designed to make noise and facilitate the maneuver of loosening or tightening a nut.

Therefore, theoretically there is no problem in pulling the handbrake lever without pressing the button, although obviously the friction is greater than if we press it, and friction leads to wear, however minimal it may be.

Handbrake lever of a car next to the “cigarette lighter”

Can my car’s handbrake break down?

In any case, and except for problems in the mechanism, a car’s handbrake lever ratchet should withstand the life of a carEven if friction causes wear, it should not go to the point of failure. The most common parking brake problems are caused by lack of tension, or other problems with the brakes locking the wheels.

When tightening the parking brake by pressing the button we must also be careful, especially if we perform the maneuver very quickly. It is important that we release the button first, to lock the toothed disc, and then the lever, and not the other way around. Doing it in the opposite direction always runs the risk of generating friction in the ratchet, even greater than if we do not press the button, or even that the parking brake tension is lower than what we were looking for.

Fortunately, or unfortunately, very soon we will no longer have to worry about it, as manual parking brakes have fallen out of use with the advent of electric parking brakes.

Handbrake next to the gear lever

Handbrake and ITV malfunctions

Taking advantage of this article and taking into account that pressing or not pressing the button on the handbrake lever of our car should not pose a significant risk and generate breakdowns, what are the most common breakdowns in the handbrake of a car?

Beyond the use of the button, or not, my colleague Sergio Álvarez has already told us about the failures in the handbrake and why we shouldn’t pull the parking brake lever like our lives depended on it. If we are not careful, we can deteriorate the cable that tensions the system, and cause it to become unstressed. Pulling the handbrake too hard and beyond the position in which it would be perfectly tensioned, can also cause us an inconvenience, that when we return to our car we will be unable to unlock it (how many drivers have this happened to?)

Finally, remember also that the handbrake is a reason for unfavorable ITV. If the parking brake of our car does not act properly, holding the vehicle, or maintaining sufficient tension on the lever, we will receive an unfavorable ITV for a serious defect in the handbrake.