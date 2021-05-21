AM Best Raises Credit Ratings from Instituto Nacional de Seguros

AM Best has raised the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (ICR) to “a” ( Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) from the National Insurance Institute (INS) (San José, Costa Rica). The outlook for these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from positive.

INS ratings reflect the strength of its balance sheet, which AM Best evaluates as the strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate comprehensive risk management.

The rating upgrade reflects consistently favorable trends in the company’s operating earnings, as well as the company’s successful adaptation to the environment in which it operates.

INS’s risk-adjusted capitalization remains at the strongest level, according to Best’s Capital Adequacy Index (BCAR), and is supported by a comprehensive and adequate reinsurance program, strong operating performance and its position as the main insurance company in Costa Rica. The evaluation of the INS business profile considers the market characteristics of the country, derived from the Insurance Law of 2008, and includes the robust market share of the INS, as well as the guarantee provided by the Costa Rican government to face your domestic obligations.

INS is the dominant insurer in Costa Rica, with a 70% market share as of December 2020. The company has exclusivity in underwriting premiums for occupational risk insurance, as well as mandatory automobile insurance. The mandatory insurance segment represents 34% of total INS premiums and 24% of total premiums written in the industry.

In 2020, the Costa Rican market, with the INS accounting for the majority of it, was affected by a slowdown, reflecting the economic contraction caused by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as an adverse fiscal situation. However, INS underwriting performance improved, presenting a combined ratio lower than 87% compared to 93% in 2019, consolidating a positive trend in the last three periods. The company has not relaxed its underwriting standards since adjustments implemented in previous years, such as abandoning low-performing products in auto, personal property and group life.

Read more

Income from financial products, based on a conservative investment policy, has also remained stable and strong during the last five years, contributing to a positive net result of USD 122.6 million at the end of 2020, providing solid growth for the base of capital, despite the mandatory payment of a 25% dividend to the government.

AM Best expects INS to continue to improve and consolidate its business by progressively implementing its geographic diversification strategy, which should mitigate growing competition in voluntary lines. The company is in a good position to maintain its risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, according to the BCAR, due to its good profitability, appropriate risk management practices and its adequate reinsurance program with international reinsurers with high credit ratings, which provides adequate protection against variations in the severity of claims and catastrophic events.

Positive ratings movements are not expected in the medium term. Negative rating actions could occur if there is a deterioration in technical results or if there is a decrease in net income, due to any loss that significantly affects the company’s profitability or its risk-adjusted capitalization at levels that no longer support the ratings. current.

