AM Best Modifies the Outlook to Positive of Active Capital Reinsurance, Ltd.

MEXICO, DF, July 08, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) –AM Best has modified the outlook to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” for Active Capital Reinsurance, Ltd. (Active Re) (Barbados) .

Active Re’s ratings reflect the strength of its balance sheet, which AM Best evaluates as the strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate comprehensive risk management.

The modification of the rating outlook to positive from stable reflects AM Best’s favorable view of Active Re’s operating performance during its continued global expansion, supported by strong and consistent underwriting practices that strongly compare with its competitors, despite to a challenging operating environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Active Re’s balance sheet strength is supported by risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, based on Best’s Capital Adequacy Index (BCAR). The ratings also reflect an adequate reinsurance program and risk management framework that supports your risk profile. Partially offsetting these positive rating factors is the strong competitive environment in the target markets that the company faces through its global expansion.

Active Re is a Barbados-domiciled reinsurer established in 2007. In 2020 the company’s portfolio is made up of affinity (46%), damages (44%) and surety bonds (10%). The company has continued to diversify its presence in Latin America, the Middle East, Europe and Asia Pacific, directing its underwriting efforts to short-term non-catastrophic risks.

The company’s capitalization base, constantly increasing through the reinvestment of earnings and capital contributions, has kept its risk-adjusted capital at the strongest level. The company’s expansion strategy has been adequately reinforced through constant improvements in its reinsurance program placed with a diversified group of reinsurers with good levels of security, consequently minimizing its exposure to counterparty credit risk. Furthermore, the company has conservative underwriting leverage, which is reflected in its net written premium to equity of 0.98x. However, the ratings could be found susceptible to uncertainty about future underwriting performance as the company expands its business into new markets.

In 2020, while Active Re continued to expand into new regions, the company maintained positive results through containment of acquisition expenses derived from its affinity line and continuous improvement in operating efficiency, driven mostly by MGAs. Despite an increase in claims costs derived from catastrophic events in the Middle East and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Latin America, Active Re continued to reflect improvements in its profitability as reflected in a return on earned premiums and return on equity. 19% and 21% respectively.

The continuous improvement of the company’s comprehensive risk management framework has allowed Active Re to identify and manage its risks in a better way. As a result, transactions with related parties continue to decrease significantly, improving its financial flexibility.

Positive rating actions could occur if the company continues to improve its operating performance. On the other hand, there could be negative rating actions if there will be a deterioration in risk-adjusted capital due to an aggressive dividend policy or a deterioration in its underwriting practices.

