AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on the Insurance Market in Guatemala

AM Best maintains its market segment perspective on the Guatemalan insurance industry stable, mainly due to the government stimulus package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that limited the economic recession in the generation of insurance company premiums.

Best’s new Market Segment Report, entitled “Market Segment Outlook: Insurance in Guatemala”, mentions that the limited exposure to capital markets and currencies of the investment portfolios of insurance companies mitigates the impact of shocks from insurance companies. market. The stable outlook reflects the expectation that economic growth will foster the conditions for business generation to face the gradual normalization in the frequency of claims at pre-pandemic levels. Insurers in the country showed that they could handle the challenges stemming from the pandemic, including collecting accounts receivable on time and lower returns on investment, as well as absorbing losses related to catastrophes. Recovery in 2021 will depend on the success of vaccination efforts, as well as the technical capabilities of companies to adequately assess risks.

Guatemala continues to be a positive example among insurance markets in Latin America, despite facing the impact of multiple hurricanes and the pandemic. Timely implemented mobility restrictions, together with the development of an economic stimulus package and a countercyclical monetary policy, helped to maintain stable conditions for insurance activity. In 2020, the Guatemalan economy contracted less than expected, as well as less than the economies of other countries in Central America, while its insurance market remained the third largest in Central America. At the end of 2020, the insurance market stood at USD 1 billion, expanding 4.5% year-over-year (1% in real terms). The industry’s combined ratio remained at 85.8, reflecting a lower frequency of claims as a result of mobility restrictions, while its operating expense ratio remained stable.

