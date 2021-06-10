AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Redbridge Insurance Company Limited

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B ++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (ICR) of “bbb” (Good) of Redbridge Insurance Company Limited (RICL) (St. James, Barbados). The outlook for these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

RICL’s ratings reflect the strength of its balance sheet, which AM Best rates as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate comprehensive risk management.

The ratings also reflect the company’s very strong risk-adjusted capitalization at the end of 2019, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Index (BCAR), the company’s strong business strategy and an experienced management team. Partially limiting these positive rating factors is the company’s small size and the competitive environment in which it operates, which could put pressure on its underwriting performance and future growth.

RICL is an insurance and reinsurance company established in December 2010, and is part of Redbridge Holding, Inc. (Redbridge Holding), a company specialized in insurance and reinsurance management. Most of the management team members have worked together for many years in the development and expansion of RICL, and as a result, the company has achieved significant growth in recent years. During 2020, a set of companies that originally belonged to Redbridge Holding were incorporated into the organizational structure of RICL. These companies provide their services primarily to RICL, further driving management’s commitment to expanding RICL.

RICL’s main line of business is health insurance, with a robust network of operations that has allowed its growth in the markets of Latin America and the Caribbean. As of December 2020, RICL’s portfolio consisted of 95% health insurance and the remaining 5% life insurance. The company is geographically diversified in 30 Caribbean and Latin American countries, with a higher concentration in Costa Rica (22%).

The improvement in RICL’s risk-adjusted capitalization at the end of 2019 resulted to a greater extent from two capital contributions of $ 1 million in 2019. During 2020, the company’s estimated risk-adjusted capitalization reflects the incorporation of the new entities to the organization. Overall, the balance sheet appears stronger after consolidation, however, it is still subject to volatility resulting from the distribution and growth of the company’s net commercial portfolio.

RICL’s overall operating performance metrics have remained stable, with combined ratios close to the 100% threshold. Additionally, RICL’s prudent underwriting practices have kept the average claims cost at stable levels. Following the incorporation of the new entities into the organization, the company’s cost-income structure is expected to change during 2020, according to the unaudited financial statements, improving the profitability of the company and anticipating to continue this trend in projected years.

Positive rating actions could be taken if the company’s risk-adjusted capitalization is further strengthened as a result of capital injections, or due to a significant improvement in its bottom line. Negative rating actions could occur if premium growth or deterioration in underwriting results erode the company’s capital base and reduce risk-adjusted capitalization to a level that does not support the ratings. Negative rating actions could also occur as a result of a significant increase in the operating leverage of the RICL holding company.

