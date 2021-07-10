AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of La Colonial – SA Insurance Company

MEXICO CITY, July 09, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) –AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of La Colonial – SA Compañía de Seguros (La Colonial) (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic). The outlook for these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

La Colonial’s ratings reflect the strength of its balance sheet, which AM Best evaluates as the strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate comprehensive risk management.

The affirmation of the ratings reflects La Colonial’s risk-adjusted capitalization, which is at the strongest level, based on Best’s Capital Adequacy Index (BCAR), mainly as a consequence of positive results, and also recognizes the skills of the underwriting team among the potential challenges of increased market competition. Partially offsetting these positive rating factors is the competitive environment of the Dominican Republic market, exacerbated by the slowdown in global economic activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colonial is the fourth largest insurance company in the Dominican Republic, with a 9.2% market share as of September 2020. The company has maintained its leading position in the Dominican Republic, despite the changing dynamics presented by the market, the which includes the continuous entry of new health premiums into the system by new participants. Colonial operates as a multi-line insurer, with 80% of its portfolio directed to damage lines, based on gross premiums written, followed by accident and illness and life insurance with 17% and 3% respectively.

In 2020, the company reported a combined non-life ratio below 100%, as a result of improved mean cost of claims and continued expense efficiency. The life business also presented a decrease in the ratio of benefits paid to retention premium. By 2021 and beyond, operational efficiencies may be more difficult to maintain; however, AM Best believes that La Colonial’s underwriting team is well prepared to maintain solid profitability and growth to support its operation.

The company’s risk-adjusted capitalization remains at the strongest level, based on Best’s Capital Adequacy Index (BCAR), adequately supported by a comprehensive reinsurance program that has been able to mitigate the potential impact on results. of the institution derived from natural disasters in the region. These characteristics are reflected in the solvency and profitability metrics of the company, as well as in its excellent position in the market. On a prospective basis, AM Best expects the company to continue operating with premium sufficiency, driven by lower technical costs in the medium term.

Positive rating actions could occur if the company continues to improve its underwriting performance, achieving greater efficiency and consolidating its positive trend in operating performance, while at the same time strengthening its capital base. Factors that could lead to negative rating actions include the erosion of the company’s capital base, either as a result of negative operating performance or due to changes in the macroeconomic environment that adversely affect the company’s operations. Additionally, any significant change in La Colonial’s capital base, including significant dividends or capital outflows, that impairs AM Best’s opinion of the company’s risk-adjusted capitalization could also result in negative rating actions.

