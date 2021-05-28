AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Berkley International Fianzas México SA

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A + (Higher), the Long-Term Credit Rating (ICR) of “aa-” (Higher) and the In Mexico National Scale (NSR) from “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) from Berkley International Fianzas México SA (BFM) (Mexico City, Mexico). The outlook for these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

BFM is a member of the WR Berkley Insurance Group (Berkley Group), which, on a consolidated basis, has a strong balance sheet, which AM Best evaluates as the strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and Appropriate comprehensive risk management (ERM).

BFM’s ratings reflect the substantial support of the Berkley Group through its reinsurance contract with Berkley Insurance Company, as well as the integration of its operations with those of its parent company, WR Berkley Corporation (WR Berkley), in terms of underwriting , ERM and capital contributions. Limiting the ratings is the inherent uncertainty of a newly created company regarding the implementation of the business plan, accentuated by the challenges resulting from the weakening of the Mexican economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BFM was founded in November 2016, and is the Mexican surety subsidiary of WR Berkley. The company received regulatory approval for its operations in June 2017 and issued its first policy in the same month. The company aims to develop a regional presence in northwestern Mexico through a predominant combination of administrative surety and a minor portion of judicial and credit products, strongly supported by a comprehensive reinsurance contract with its parent company.

BFM’s risk-adjusted capitalization stems from its strong capital position, which favors premium growth during its first years of operation, further reinforced by the extensive reinsurance contract provided by its parent. Additionally, AM Best recognizes WR Berkley’s commitment to its subsidiaries by providing additional fungible capital to the Mexican operation.

BFM has been able to increase its turnover for the last four years. Despite the various challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic for Mexico’s surety segment during 2020, BFM was able to outperform its 2019 premium growth by focusing on the private sector of the business. BFM’s experienced underwriting team expects its underwriting capabilities to continue to provide resources for the company to continue to develop its business base.

If positive rating actions were taken on the main operating subsidiaries of the Berkley Group due to better balance sheet metrics, including an improvement in financial leverage, as well as better trends in reserve development for certain business lines, BFM’s ratings will be they would move together. In the same way, if there were negative rating actions for the Berkley Group, as a result of volatility in the capital market that leads to a significant fall in capital and that prevents the organization from maintaining the expected levels of risk-adjusted capital, BFM’s ratings could reflect those same actions. Negative rating actions could also occur in insurance operations as a result of a sustained deterioration in their operating or underwriting results, driven either by the results of accidents in the current year or by the adverse development of loss reserves from previous years. . If the financial position of the parent company weakens, requiring the withdrawal of capital from several insurance companies of the group or increases in financial leverage that lead to a decrease in the interest coverage of the holding company that no longer supports the current level of ratings, negative rating actions could be taken on the Berkley Group and BFM’s ratings would reflect those actions.

