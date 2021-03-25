AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Aseguradora General, SA

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B ++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (ICR) of “bbb” of Aseguradora General, SA (AGen ) (Guatemala). The outlook for these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

AGen’s ratings reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best evaluates as the strongest, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate comprehensive risk management.

The stable outlook reflects AM Best’s expectation that the company’s prudent capital management will allow the current balance sheet strength to continue amid a gradual increase in claim frequency and a slowed economic recovery.

AGen was established in 1967 and is the fourth largest insurer operating in Guatemala. At the end of 2020, the company reported USD 84.5 million in direct premium with a market share of 8.1%. The company underwrites a mixed portfolio of life and non-life businesses, with a retained premium distributed among major medical expenses (68%), auto (16%), group life (6%), diverse offer of damages (7%) and universal life (3%). The company’s business profile is evaluated as neutral, supported by its importance in the national market, but limited by its geographic and product concentration.

The holding company and main shareholder of the company is Luensi, SA (Luensi) (Guatemala), with investments in insurance, real estate and banking. Previously, Assicurazioni Generali SpA owned 51% of AGen, however, in May 2017, Luensi and a group of investors acquired their shareholding.

As of December 2020, Guatemala ranked as the third largest insurance market in Central America with USD 1 billion, expanding in real terms at an annual rate of 1% with good growth prospects for the Guatemalan economy due to the impact of the pandemic has been partially mitigated by countercyclical economic policies.

AM Best considers AGen’s balance sheet strength to be at the strongest level. Supporting the capital base is the well-structured reinsurance program, which adequately limits the exposure of its capital base to catastrophic events. The holding company exerts negative pressure on AGen’s ratings by limiting its financial flexibility, due to the payment of substantial dividends to Luensi. AGen’s comprehensive risk management practices are considered appropriate as its management capabilities are sufficient to manage its risk appetite.

AM Best considers the company’s operating performance marginal, recognizing that despite the results obtained in 2020, the claims experience could gradually revert in 2021 to pre-pandemic levels and premium growth still needs to recover in an economic environment. challenging. Net income has remained positive for the past five years, strongly supported by income from deferred premiums and premium issuance rights predominantly from the company’s major medical products.

Positive rating actions could occur if the financial leverage in the holding company decreases and it is less dependent on AGen dividends to meet its financial obligations. Negative rating actions could occur if the company’s business profile limits its operating performance in terms of underwriting quality and results. Negative rating actions could also occur if there are significant capital outflows, including dividends that, in AM Best’s opinion, could limit the ability of the company’s capital base to address its risks.

