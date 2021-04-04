Alzira and CF Intercity split the points in a goalless match (0-0)

04/03/2021 at 8:52 PM CEST

The start of the Second Phase of the Third Division ended with a zero draw between the Alzira and the Intercity in the game held this Saturday in the Luis Suñer Picó. With this result obtained at the end of the match, the teams remain in fourth and third position respectively.

During the first period there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a 0-0 score.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Alzira gave entrance to Muñoz, Isaac danzo, Saenz, Jorge Joaquin and Adrian by Quintana, to usually do, Mauro, Jimenez and Beli, Meanwhile he Intercity gave entrance to David torres and Martin Bellotti by Nuñez and Jordan.

In the match the referee showed a yellow card to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Jose Garcia.

With this tie, both the Alzira As the Intercity they managed to add a point to their locker after the start of the Second Phase of Third Division.

On the second day the Alzira will play against him Elche Ilicitano at home and the CF Intercity will play his match against him At. Saguntino in his fiefdom.

Data sheetAlzira:Florek, Kaiser, Riera, Quintana (Muñoz, min.62), Jordi Méndez, Soler (Isaac Danzo, min.62), Blasco, Abel, Beli (Adrián, min.87), Jiménez (Jorge Joaquin, min.78) and Mauro (Saenz, min.78)CF Intercity:Manu Herrera, Egea, Álvaro Pérez, Peña, Juanma Ortiz, Jose García, Escudero, Nuñez (David Torres, min.62), Coco, Jordan (Martín Bellotti, min.76) and HerreraStadium:Luis Suñer PicóGoals:0-0