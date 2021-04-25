Alzira achieves a narrow victory against CF Intercity (1-2)

04/24/2021 at 10:05 PM CEST

The Alzira added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-2 against him Intercity this saturday in the Poliesportiu de Sant Joan. The CF Intercity He came to the game in good spirits after achieving a 1-2 victory over the Stem. On the visitors’ side, the Alzira he won in his last two matches of the competition against him Eldense at home and the Elche Ilicitano at home, by 2-1 and 1-2 respectively. Thanks to this result, the Alcireño team is second, while the Intercity He is third at the end of the game.

During the first half, neither team managed to score, so the players left the field with the same initial 0-0.

In the second period came the goal for the Alicante team, who took the opportunity to open the scoreboard thanks to the success of Pikeman at 64 minutes. However, the Alzira achieved the tie thanks to a goal from Abel in the 72nd minute. After a new play the score for the Alcireño team increased, which turned the tables on the scoreboard, achieving 1-2 with a goal of Kaiser shortly before the end, specifically in 89, thus closing the match with a final score of 1-2.

The coaches made all possible changes. By the CF Intercity jumped off the bench Pikeman, Heredia, Fruit, Aegean Y Victor Banegas replacing Jordan, Martin Bellotti, Squire, Pain Y David torres, while the changes of the visiting team were Gomis, Jorge Joaquin, Santi, Muñoz Y Lidon, who jumped into the field for Jordi Mendez, Mauro, Blasco, Boix Y Abel.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Jose Garcia, Alvaro Perez Y Marc by the Intercity already Mauro Y Boix by the Alcireño team.

With this result, the Intercity remains with 42 points and the Alzira achieves 48 points after winning the match.

The team that played the duel at home will be measured on the following day with the At. Saguntino, Meanwhile he Alzira will play against him Elche Ilicitano.

Data sheetCF Intercity:Manu Herrera, Marc, Jose García, Peña (Egea, min.87), Álvaro Pérez, Juanma Ortiz, Martín Bellotti (Heredia, min.78), Escudero (Fruit, min.78), Nuñez, David Torres (Víctor Banegas, min.87) and Jordan (Pikeman, min.58)Alzira:Florek, Soler, Kaiser, Abel (Lidón, min.85), Jordi Méndez (Gomis, min.11), Boix (Muñoz, min.85), Quintana, Beli, Blasco (Santi, min.65), Mauro (Jorge Joaquin, min.65) and SaenzStadium:Poliesportiu de Sant JoanGoals:Piquero (1-0, min. 64), Abel (1-1, min. 72) and Kaiser (1-2, min. 89)