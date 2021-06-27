We must be alert to memory loss, forgetting some words and any symptoms of decreased speed of thought and action, since Alzheimer’s or other degenerative diseases could be the cause.

In my medical practice I have seen many cases of impaired brain capacity, which can range from simple dementia to profound Alzheimer’s. And every time I’m watching it become more frequent, even in the not so old.

Alzheimer’s or forgetfulness disease is a diffuse and sometimes focal destruction of brain territories. Areas that are disconnected and that lose information, being isolated in groups of diseased neurons.

What are the warning signs or early symptoms?

Alzheimer’s, in principle, occurs more in the elderly. Its main cause is genetic, but it is necessary to warn about environmental and nutritional risk factors.

Its early symptoms are character changes, forgetting words and names that we know, a lot of sleep in the day, activity and irritability at night, fine tremors of fingers, hands and feet, loss of tactile sensitivity and problems with geographical location, among others.

Risk factors are obesity, diabetes mellitus, poor eating habits, excess trans and hydrogenated fats of animal or vegetable origin, inheritance of having parents or grandparents with senile dementia, performing few intellectual activities or chronic diseases in general.

In a statistical study it was observed that in Asian countries such as China, Thailand, India, Japan or Korea, the cases of senile dementia and Alzheimer’s, in general, were lower than in the first western world. Here the lifestyle and healthy food, vegetable-like, play a big role. However, as processed food industries penetrate, the graph shifts toward a moderate increase in these diseases.

Helpful tips:

-Eat healthy, preferably vegetable

-Limit animal fats

-Take walks of 5 to 10 km, at least every two days

-Gather with friends and enjoy more social relationships

-Practice brain gymnastics (play chess, video games)

-Monitor the brain by means of a brain function test.

Supplementation is also important. You must maintain optimal levels of vitamin B12 and the amino acid choline. Magnesium, zinc, iodine, and Omega 3s offer nutritional benefits, as do green tea and cayenne pepper. Remember that any change in your supplementation routines, you should always consult a doctor.

www.DrLuisMontel.com