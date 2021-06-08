Alzheimer’s drug approved for the first time in 20 years

Last June 7th, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States made headlines around the world because of the approval of a new drug against Alzheimer’s, now called Adulhelm and formerly aducanumab.

It is undoubtedly great news, since no other treatment against this neurodegenerative disease has had the green light since 2003. However, the good news has been overshadowed by a debate over the possible excess of haste with which the agency has given its approval. In fact, when the pharmaceutical company that develops it, Biogen, began the whole bureaucratic process to achieve it ran into several barriers, derived from some bad results obtained in its clinical trials.

Scientists from around the globe have launched into their opinions on the matter. Some are in favor of the exceptional approval. Others consider that it has been a mistake. But if there is one thing they all agree on, it is that Alzheimer’s research is at a unique moment in its history. It’s something to celebrate regardless of this new drug. But, putting that aside, what do we know about him so far?

A long way to the green light

The latest Biogen clinical trials to analyze the efficacy of aducanumab they ended in 2019. Preliminary results indicated that the drug had not worked as it should, so almost all hope was lost in it.

However, according to Science Alert, six months later the company surprised by announcing that a subgroup of patients had had positive results. On the one hand, the amyloid plaque concentration in your brain. On the other, they had improved ability to memorize words, remember events and carry out everyday tasks, such as cooking.

The drug has been approved by a fast track for exceptional situations

With this data in hand, the company began the procedure to apply for FDA approval. However, these results were clouded by negative conclusions from two other clinical trials. This is how the debate began. Most scientists, including some who participated in its evaluation, concluded that the good results of this subgroup were not enough to make the drug available to patients. But, on the other hand, the FDA announced that they were enough to consider the benefits outweigh the risks.

Finally, it has been decided to approve aducanumab under the “Accelerated Approval Pathway”, a fast track approving treatments for serious or fatal diseases that demonstrate significant clinical benefit over other existing treatments. In addition, it includes those that have an effect on markers of the disease that indicate a reasonable benefit for patients. And that’s what this drug does.

Amyloid plaques are protein deposits that originate in the interneuronal spaces of the gray matter of the brain. They have been detected in various diseases, such as psoriasis or arteriosclerosis, but above all they are considered a marker indicative of Alzheimer’s. Some experts believe that clinical trials do not make clear the effects of this drug on memory and cognition, but that they do show its link with the reduction in the concentration of amyloid plaques. Therefore, expedited approval is warranted.

Photo by Clément Falize on Unsplash

Which Alzheimer’s patients can access the drug?

There are still many unresolved questions regarding the approval of aducanumab. The first is whether there will be any criteria for patient selection.

At the moment; It seems that, despite the fact that in clinical trials only positive results were obtained with a subgroup, any Alzheimer’s patient could receive the drug. It is also not known when it will occur. The FDA has already given the green light, but no date so that the sick begin to receive treatment.

What has been advanced is that everyone will have to periodically undergo brain scans to monitor the appearance of small bleeds, called ARIA. These are a common side effect in clinical trials of drugs aimed at breaking down amyloid plaques. That is why it is important to check that they do not occur.

And in Spain what?

Given the media uproar generated by the approval of this drug against Alzheimer’s, the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN) has issued a statement with the reflections of several of its experts.

The European Medicines Agency is expected to give its own resolution in the coming months.

In it, they begin by calling for caution and responsibility. It is normal for families of Alzheimer’s patients to feel optimistic, but there are several things to keep in mind.

The first is that this drug has not yet received the green light in Spain. Biogen has already requested approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and is expected to issue its resolution in the coming months. Until then, it cannot be administered within the borders of Europe.

On the other hand, from the SEN they warn that it is not a cure. If you do what you promise, you can improve symptoms, but not reverse the entire disease.

In addition, they remember that there are two other very similar drugs that are currently in the phase III clinical trials. One, gantenumab, is developed by Roche. The other, called lecanemab, is a product of the Eisai company. Trials of the first are expected to end in 2023 and those of the second in 2024. With them, we could face better options than aducanumab. But we will have to wait to find out.

What is clear is that the approval of this drug “reflects the exciting moment in which we find ourselves in the investigation and fight against Alzheimer’s and it may be a turning point ”. They indicate that, after decades of research, it is finally possible to modify some of the pathophysiological processes of the disease. It is exciting and, as explained from SEN, it should serve to encourage them to mobilize more economic resources towards this type of project.

And it is that, without investment, science suffocates. And, as we have heard so many times in recent years, without science there is no future. Our elders are our past and our present. Hopefully, with research like this, we can have them for a longer time in our future.

Read this too …