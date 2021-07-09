Alzheimer’s and Dementia: 10 Dietary Adjustments Recommended by the Mayo Clinic to Reduce Risk



The MIND diet has been proven to provide great benefits in reducing oxidative stress and inflammation; conditions that are quite harmful to the brain.

In recent years, cases of Alzheimer’s and dementia have had a worrying increase: currently close to 5.7 million people in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s, considered the most common form of dementia. Although it is one of the diseases that has most plagued scientists and researchers around the world and has been classified as a scientific enigma, more and more people are interested in reducing the risk. Recently, the Mayo Clinic experts have released valuable dietary recommendations to protect brain health, through a hybrid of two iconic eating styles: DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) and the Mediterranean diet, recognized for its benefits for heart health.

To this mixed scheme it is popularly known as the MIND diet, for its abbreviation of Mediterranean Intervention-DASH for neurodegenerative retardation. It was developed by experts from the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. It is an eating pattern that is inspired by the consumption of natural foods of plant origin, proposes a high consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, vegetable oils and fish. They are foods that help protect brain cells while fighting inflammation and oxidation. Limit the consumption of red meat, saturated fat and sweets. The most relevant? It is considered the most promising scheme against dementia, which has been proven reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s by up to 53%, in addition to slowing cognitive decline and improving verbal memory.

It is known that the researchers developed the diet by analyzing the benefits of the Mediterranean diet and DASH, and then focused on those foods with the most compelling findings in dementia prevention. The researchers then tracked detailed eating records in a population of older adults for an average of 4.5 years to discover trends between the diets of those who developed dementia versus those who did not.

Biggest discovery: Older adults whose diets most closely matched the MIND diet pattern they had brains as sharp as those of people 7.5 years younger. And largely this finding goes to make a substantial difference, as it has suggested delaying dementia by just five years to cut the cost and prevalence of the disease in half. Based on this, the experts at the Mayo Clinic set out to establish some key dietary suggestions to enhance the benefits of the MIND diet. Take note!

1. Whole grains. At least three servings a day, avoid any processed and consume natural products.

2. Green leafy vegetables (like salad). At least six times a week, they have been shown to be one of the most powerful allies. And other variants of vegetables at least once a day.

3. Berries at least twice a week. They are powerful antioxidants for the brain.

4. Red and processed meats. Avoid them as much as possible, although the general recommendation is not to exceed three servings per week. This includes all beef, pork, lamb, and products made from these types of meats.

5. Butter and margarine. Never exceed 1 tablespoon (approximately 14 grams) a day. Instead, bet on the use of extra virgin olive oil as the main fat for cooking and seasoning.

6. Cheese. The MIND diet recommends limiting cheese consumption to less than once a week.

7. White meat and fish. At least twice a week, bet on making them baked and steamed, with olive oil and a garnish of vegetables.

8. Fried foods. The MIND diet strongly discourages fried foods, especially those from fast food restaurants. Limit your intake to less than once a week.

9. Cakes and sweets. This includes most desserts and commercial processed junk food: ice cream, cookies, brownies, sandwiches, donuts, and candy. It will always be better to avoid them and save them for special occasions, if the temptation is great try to limit them to no more than four times a week.

10. Legumes and nuts. It is important to integrate the consumption of beans, lentils and chickpeas, more than three times a week. And bet on varied nuts such as walnuts, almonds, pistachios and pine nuts, at least five times a week.

While both the MIND and Mediterranean diets produce similar reductions in Alzheimer’s risk, it should be noted that one of the great advantages of the MIND diet is its flexibility and because of that it may make it easier for some Americans to follow. A clear example is the Mediterranean diet recommends eating fish several days a week, which can be a challenge for many.

Currently there is a lot of research work to be done around the MIND diet, however so far the scientists who created the diet affirm that its main benefits are related to its power to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation. Oxidative stress occurs when unstable molecules called free radicals accumulate in the body in large quantities, this process is related to damage to cells and the most relevant fact is that the brain is especially vulnerable to this type of damage. For its part, inflammation is your body’s natural response to injuries and infections, however when it is chronic it is the source of most chronic diseases and causes significant damage to the body. Together, oxidative stress and inflammation can be quite damaging to the brainIn fact, in recent years they have been the focus of some interventions to prevent and treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Another important aspect is that because the MIND diet is a hybrid of these two diets, the foods that compose it shine for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. Undoubtedly one more proof about the immense benefits of following a conscious, healthy and natural diet, finally the way we eat and how we live if it makes a substantial difference.

