Alza tu Música will take place on Saturday somewhere in Caracas

Felix Allueva, director of the Nueva Badas foundation, and Juan Carlos Ballesta editor of LaDosis magazine, are calling for an activity called Raise your Music for Saturday June 10th.

Ballesta has summoned several musicians through their networks but we still do not know more details of the activity except that it will be in Caracas.

This call adds to the creative and musical protests that are being made in various parts of the country. From here we invite you to be aware of the Allueva and Ballesta networks as well as those of other musicians in the country to find out more about the event. See you on the street.

#AlzatuMusica for a country where we can think differently without being persecuted. See you on Saturday 10J somewhere in Caracas pic.twitter.com/U0hXY9Ge0H – Félix Allueva (@FexAlluevaFNB) June 8, 2017

