If a few days ago it was confirmed that Half-Life: Alyx was one of the best-selling games in its early days on Steam, bordering a million, now from Road to VR they point out that950,000 devices connectednew Valve Index on the platform just one month after the launch of the game. A figure that more than multiplies the previous data and thatplaces Valve as thirdin the race for virtual reality.

The April poll shows that1.91% of Steam usersyou had some kind of virtual reality device connected to your Windows computer, indicating that the VRit is much more popular in Microsoft operating systemthan others like Linux or MacOS with about half. These data are somewhat imprecise, because they speak of monthly connected devices, something thatdoes not imply that they are actually being used.

Valve is already the third largest manufacturer of virtual reality hardware on SteamBut, in a practical way, Road to VR has an internal algorithm that calculates the estimates based on the available information and they all pointto the mentioned figure of 950,000connected and potentially in-use virtual reality devices as it is painful to play Half-Life: Alyx without them. The flood in April representsabout 2.7 million devicesin the Steam ecosystem.

The survey also shows that Valve’s share of the virtual reality market has increased, despite the impact suffered by the coronavirus, becomingthe third largest manufacturer of virtual reality hardwareon Steam after Oculus and HTC just one year after the launch of the Valve Index.

