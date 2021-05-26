Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan to headline ‘Evil Dead Rise’ cast

Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan will headline the cast of ‘Evil Dead Rise‘, new installment of the franchise of ‘Hellish possession’ which as announced in June 2020, to be written and directed by Lee Cronin (‘Cursed Forest’).

Again produced by Robert Tapert and with director Sam Raimi and actor Bruce Campbell as executive producers, this film will present a new story with new characters that will not be directly related to the previous films or to the ‘Ash Vs Evil Dead series. ‘.

This time the action will move away from any cabin in the forest to move to the big city. There, the reunion of two estranged sisters, those played by Sutherland and Sullivan, is complicated when a handful of flesh-possessing demons push them into a bloody battle for their survival and reveal the most nightmarish version of the family imaginable.

‘Evil Dead Rise‘be produced by New Line Cinema, the original distributor of the original 1981 film, and at least in the United States it will premiere directly on HBO Max, remaining on the air if in countries like Spain we will have the opportunity to see it in theaters or it will also be released in WarnerMedia’s streaming platform.

Filming on the film will begin next month in New Zealand locations.