Alyssa Milano responds to hater calling her a failed actress. Que? Yep, I don’t understand why he answered but he did, it seems that comment hurt him and the woman sent him to hell.

In case you don’t know, Alyssa Milano became famous for her role as Samantha Micelli on the series “Who’s Boss Who?” (Who’s The Boss?) Was the daughter of Tony Micelli (Tony Danza). She then worked on several seasons of ‘Melrose Place’ and starred in the series ‘Charmed’. Well, someone on social media decided to call her a failed actress.

According to People, this all started on TikTok, where Alyssa has been for a while. On a recent TikTok that she did she had a lot of hate and negative comments. One of them was from a user who told him “Sad how a failed actress is still trying to be important!” And it is that for some that Alyssa uses TikTok is a “desperate” way to remain relevant. I don’t know, for some TikTok is pathetic, for others not, ok? Alyssa accused the hater of being someone contrary to his political camp and sent him to f * ck off because she knows that she is not a failed actress.

“See this? I have a lot of those. Normally, it comes from people who identify with a different political party than mine. You can see, I identify myself with the party that believes in equality, equity and opportunity for all, and also in the party that fights for the most vulnerable and marginalized communities. But beyond that, just because you say something that is hurtful doesn’t mean it’s true. I’ve been working consistently since I was 7 years old, and you can go to hell now and move on. “

@alyssa_milanoReply to @johndoesir This “washed up actress” has something to say. #FYP #fyp シ #foryou #foryoupage # foryourpage ♬ SUNNY DAY – Matteo Rossanese

Last year it was reported that Alyssa Milano is going to participate in the sequel to “Who’s Boss Who? Her career has always been very active, she has done TV work and starred in more series, so unsuccessful actress? Mmmm… I don’t think so.

And that’s the gossip, a person x called her a flop on TikTok and she responded. Maybe that person was Rose McGowan in disguise? LOL! It’s a joke … you know, how Rose always messes with her. HA!

