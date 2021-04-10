Alyson Eckmann, from winning in ‘Big Brother VIP’ to joining Onlyfans

Alyson Eckmann is the winner of the fifth edition of Big Brother VIP, and has just followed a trend from other contestants on this reality show. According to the FórmulaTV medium, the presenter has joined the Onlyfans platform.

Onlyfans is a social network for adults that has become famous because users can share uncensored erotic or even sexual content, although other types of professionals also participate.

Although there is free content, in most cases people have to become ‘fans’ and pay a monthly fee to view the contents, for an amount set by the creator.

According to FórmulaTV, Alyson Eckmann has shared full nudity. In total, he has shared 39 posts and the price of subscribing to your profile is $ 15 per month, that is, about 12 euros.

“No idea what I’m doing, but I’m doing fine”, Eckmann said on his Onlyfans profile, a very successful platform among other Big Brother contestants.

As FórmulaTV remembers, Igor Basurko, who participated in the fourteenth edition of Big Brother, Sofia Suescun or Daniela blume are some of the names that have risen to this fashion.