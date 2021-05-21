“Always honored to be able to defend France wearing its colors”

05/20/2021

On at 20:59 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The central of Sevilla, Jules Koundé, has been grateful on his social networks after receiving the call from Didier Deschamps to play the Eurocup: “Very proud to join this group and always honored to be able to represent France by wearing their colors.”.

The Gaul, who has completed an excellent season in Nervión, has entered the list of 26 footballers who will defend the France team from June 11. Along with Koundé, there is also Karim Benzema, the other great novelty in the call of the selector.

Très fier d’intégrer ce groupe et toujours honoré de pouvoir représenter la France en portant ses couleurs 💙🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/3ZJ5G79HYY – Jules Kounde (@ jkeey4) May 19, 2021

The defender will complete a rear guard in which no important players have entered their teams such as Fofana (Leicester City) or Upamecano (Leipzig). The defenders that Deschamps takes are: Lucas Digne, Léo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Koundé, Clément Lenglet, Benjamin Pavard, Raphaël Varane and Kurt Zouma.

The selection call is the culmination of Koundé’s superlative season. The central He has played a total of 48 games under the command of Julen Lopetegui and has formed a luxury couple with Diego Carlos. Sevilla will finish in the Champions zone, in addition to reach the semifinals of the Copa del Rey and be eliminated by a great Dortmund in Europe.

The ultimate explosion

Jules Koundé landed in Seville in the summer of 2019. After a first season in which he showed great virtues, the Frenchman has exploded definitively and has become one of the central LaLiga. In addition to his capacity for anticipation and aerial dominance, This season he has added an especially valuable offensive bonus.

The sevillista has established itself as one of the centrals of the moment despite being only 22 years old and the great teams of Europe already yearn for him. Among them Manchester United, which aims to strengthen the defensive plot to beat Manchester City in the Premier and regain European hegemony.