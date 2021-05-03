Always beautiful, Kim Kardashian is a golf pro! | AFP

Businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian shared with her followers two photos in which she is now practicing golf like a professional, this publication is one of the most recent, she could not miss a flirty outfit to accompany her.

Anything that the older sister of Kendall jenner Do in her day to day tends to always do it with all the glamor possible, even if she is wearing casual clothes, the beautiful celebrity knows very well how to entertain her fans with her outfits that are sometimes more than curious and eye-catching.

Kim kardashian She has the fortune and luck to always surprise her followers, thanks to the fact that she is quite a celebrity personality, especially when she is usually involved in some controversy.

Something that has also characterized her over the years is the glamor that lives around her, the businesswoman and owner of SKIMSShe always tends to live surrounded by luxury and not only for herself but also for her four children and her family in general as well as her closest friends.

This is something quite reciprocal between the family because not only Kim is dedicated to giving extravagant gifts but it is something reciprocal between the family, because both she and her sisters and her own mother Kris Jenner have the financial solvency to give gifts of no one. a cost not at all economical.

That was how the matriarch Kris Jenner surprised Kanye West’s still wife with a gift that was quite unusual, but that she will undoubtedly enjoy a lot and that she will surely begin to appreciate a lot in the future.

The mother of the Kardashian Jenner clan gave her a bag with golf clubs, now Kim Kardashian will have to learn this discipline, which she did recently because she shared two Photos being ready to hit the ball.

In the first photo he appears in a ready position to start with what we assume was his first golf lesson, this discipline that requires a lot of attention, precision, patience and strength, although it seems somewhat simple is more complicated than it seems.

The beautiful businesswoman and model is wearing tight red, but that allows her to move easily as can be seen in the image, something that perhaps some would consider reckless is that her hair is loose, surely it would be a little easier to concentrate if this was collected or with a braid.

In the second photograph we see the gift that his mother gave him, a bag with golf clubs, this is white with some details in a light green color, it also has the name of “Kim Kardashian” stamped in black and apparently it also appears the brand of the bag at the top.

And so I am a golfer! Well, a lesson is a start! My mom surprised the whole family with the golf clubs at Easter. Thanks Mom! “Wrote Kim Kardashian.

Surely Kim will start practicing this sport continuously or perhaps when she has the opportunity to do so because she is constantly busy with her companies or taking care of her children.

The publication of the businesswoman has more than 2,600,000 like’s, in addition to 9,348 comments highlighting that this is a fairly entertaining discipline, others simply turned to see the enormous charms of the socialite because being in profile they are noticeable immediate and as you well know they are quite striking.

Possibly in a few weeks or months she will share content of this type again where she is already a perfect golfer, which her fans do not doubt she will be able to do.