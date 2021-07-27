Always® and Walmart continue to collaborate with Olympic gold medalist gymnast Laurie Hernández and support the Women’s Sports Foundation for #KeepHerPlaying

Always donates $ 500,000 to local organizations that provide access and opportunities in sports to girls in puberty

CINCINNATI, July 27, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Always and Walmart are taking steps, in partnership with the Women’s Sports Foundation, to help girls keep playing sports, highlighting the important life skills that stem from continued participation during puberty . To continue mobilizing society with #KeepHerPlaying, they continue their partnership with Olympic gold medalist gymnast Laurie Hernández and recruit social media influencers to share first-hand accounts of how sport has had a positive impact on their lives. .

Research has shown that nearly half of American girls drop out of sports during puberty1, and that a committed support system plays a critical role in ensuring that girls are encouraged to continue playing sports2.

“I am grateful for the continued support of my family and my coaches in making the most recent decision to withdraw from the final selection process for the Tokyo Olympics due to my knee injury. Without their encouragement and the perseverance I learned in the gym. It would have been difficult to reach this decision, “says Hernández. “I am determined to keep training and excited to continue my partnership with Always and Walmart to encourage girls to keep playing sports, so they too can develop the important skills that will help them become who they want to be in life.”

The survey, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Always, found that 66% of women who played sports during puberty say it helped them become who they are today, and almost 75% of people believe that playing sports during puberty Puberty has a positive impact on future career success1.

To help provide access and opportunities for girls of puberty age, Always has awarded a total of $ 500,000 in financial grants to organizations and schools across the country that provide access, opportunity and encouragement to puberty girls. , in sports.

The organizations and schools were selected in collaboration with the Women’s Sports Foundation, a national organization that believes that one of the most significant ways to impact the world of sport is to foster sustainable change in local communities that benefits current generations. and future female athletes. #KeepHerPlaying Youth Grants will be used in a variety of ways to create equitable and accessible spaces for girls 18 and under, from renovating facilities and upgrading equipment to improving accessibility for those with disabilities and expanding of services to reach more girls in the community.

“Tennis is a sport that has high financial barriers to getting started, and it is often perceived as a high-class sport,” says Sloane Stephens, the architect of the Sloane Stephens Foundation in Studio City, California. “Thanks to the #KeepHerPlaying youth grant, we will be able to begin to eradicate these barriers so that our girls can enjoy the benefits of a sport for a lifetime. With the support of these funds, our year-round programs will continue to operate without gaps. to avoid any vulnerable periods of downtime, and we will be able to build permanent lighting on the pitch to improve safety and accessibility. “

Listed below are the schools and nonprofits that have been selected to receive a portion of the #KeepHerPlaying Youth grant:

Angel City Sports, Los Angeles, CA (Goalball and Para-Rowing)

Biltmore Preparatory Academy, Phoenix, AZ (Softball)

Boys and Girls Club of Benton County, Bentonville, AR (Volleyball, Basketball and Football)

Challenged Athletes Foundation, San Diego, CA (Adaptive Athletics)

First Tee of Northwest Arkansas, Lowell, AR (Golf)

Hudson River Community Sailing, New York, NY (Navigation)

Memphis Inner City Rugby, Memphis, TN (Rugby)

MS 363 Lady Lions, Bronx, NY (Basketball)

Sloane Stephens Foundation, Studio City, CA (Tennis)

Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation, New York, NY / Detroit, MI (Gymnastics)

