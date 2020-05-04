Sunday 03 May, 2020

The side of the painting of San Carlos de Apoquindo published on Instagram a small, but special, recognition of the trajectory and attitude of ‘King Arturo’. Along with a couple of anecdotes, the referent of the Catholic University surprised with his words for the national midfielder.

Surviving, like many Chileans, the quarantine caused by the spread of the coronavirus in the country, José Pedro Fuenzalida accepted the challenge that Arturo Vidal sent him to maintain his physique during this isolation.

From his home, the side of the San Carlos de Apoquindo box failed to meet the 10-kilometer jog that the ‘King Arturo’ set as a goal for several of his colleagues. Despite failing the “challenger”, the “cross” referent wanted to dedicate a small, but special, tribute to the Barcelona driver.

“He has always been an inspiration, he has managed to reach the top, full of personality, effort and perseverance. He is not afraid of anything and he faces anyone, “the ‘Chapa’ began in his Instagram post.

Vidal and Fuenzalida shared the court for the ‘Roja’, obtaining two Copa Americas in a historic national team. “The same one that filled me with pride and declared crack when he converted the 2 penalties to Brazil in the sub20 of 2007,” recalled José Pedro Fuenzalida about the ‘King’. The same year that the UC player was backpacking in Bolivia, living off a temporary retirement from soccer.

In addition, the ‘cruzado’ said that “one day before the 2015 Copa América final, I came across the gym doing a Cooper test to see how he felt.” Fuenzalida described Vidal as “A phenomenon” in soccer and highlighted his current status as “one of the best teams in the world”.

“Persevere and always keep training and maintaining yourself to be among the best. That is sport ”, declared José Pedro Fuenzalida at the end of his recognition for Arturo Vidal. The publication exceeded three thousand “likes” and counting, with several comments that also congratulate the trajectory of the national midfielder.