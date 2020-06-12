Credit: DEPOSITPHOTOS / MEXSPORT

Against all odds, America beat Pachuca as a visitor in the semifinals of the e-Liga MX for a goal to zero. Kevin Álvarez commanded the people of Hidalgo, while Santiago Cáseres he did it for the blue creams.

The Tuzos they reached this instance of the e-Liga MX after beating the Puebla de Santiago Ormeño. For its part, the Americanist group won with controversy including the ‘Sacred Flock‘Commanded by Fernando Beltrán.

America He had a couple of important approaches in the first 45 minutes. However, both Ibarguen as Giovani dos Santos They were not too expensive for the rival rival from Hidalgo.

For the complementary part, things changed. When it seemed like the match would go into overtime he appeared Leo Suárez, who finished alone in front of the rival goal at 90 ′ to give the triumph to yours.

With this result, America became the first finalist in this e-Liga MX. While, Kevin Álvarez was in the anteroom of this virtual tournament after losing last minute. Now, the azulcremas will wait rival between Toluca and León.

