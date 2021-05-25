Alves: "I regret not having gone to the City"

Dani Alves took on a stratospheric dimension once he came into contact with Pep Guardiola. He had already taught at Sevilla what he was capable of, but in Barcelona he became one of the best right-back of the century without a doubt. Santpedor’s was very much to blame for it.

Speaking to ‘SporTV’, Alves raved about his figure and regretted not having gone to Manchester City when he had the opportunity to be able to be under Guardiola again: “I am sorry, but not for PSG, but for working with him. When you are with people like him, he always finds a Exit, it brings you a lot. The history lived at PSG was incredible. ”

The Brazilian had the opportunity to sign for Manchester City once his time at Juventus in Turin ended, but he chose to sign for PSG to play alongside his friend Neymar. Now, years later, he regrets the decision he made. Nor has he done badly away from Guardiola …