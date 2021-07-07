Alveolar echinococcosis, the new and strange deadly disease that already registers cases in the US

The scientific community closely follows the behavior of a strange and rare disease that registers very few cases in the world. Here on the American continent, she was only recorded in Alberta, Canada; However, in recent weeks, everything indicates that there are beginning to be situations related to it in the United States.

It is the so-called Alveolar Echinococcosis, a deadly disease that is caused by a parasite, which acts as if the body has cancer, and which is difficult to detect because it does not present early symptoms.

The parasites that lead to this disease are called Echinococcus multilocularis, which usually affect dogs, both wild and domestic, particularly in their reproductive and adult stages. In humans, the infection develops when a person ingests the eggs of this parasite, which are usually in contaminated food or when an animal infected with it is handled.

Once entered into our body, the parasite usually lodges in the liver and several years may pass without any symptoms or discomfort.

Alveolar Echinococcosis usually causes intense pain in this organ, very similar to that felt by people with liver cancer; There may also be pain in the upper abdomen, as well as weakness and weight loss.

People who suffer from it must receive medical treatment that can include surgical removal or take antiparasitic medications for life, otherwise, the discomfort could be fatal.

Although health experts have indicated that the cases of Alveolar Echinococcosis are something extraordinary, researchers from the University of Alberta have shown some concern about the increase in people infected with the parasite, apparently because a most contagious strain from Europe, precisely through dogs.

In all of North America, only 2 cases of this disease had been recorded (in Manitoba, Canada, in 1928, and in Minnesota in 1977), but the contagion rate has worsened.

Last March, in a study published by the portal The American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, these researchers indicated that between 2013 and 2020, 17 cases have been documented. The patients were treated with medications, but one of them died due to complications with the surgery.

There have also been an increase in cases in fauna, especially in coyotes.

“It is unequivocally new as a human disease in the Western Hemisphere. The explanation clearly appears to be the introduction of the most virulent European strain of the parasite into our wildlife ecology, “said Stan Houston, an infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta and lead author of the study.

In addition, experts on the subject that the parasite seems to resist more in places where the climate is humid and cold.

