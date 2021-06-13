Álvaro Terrero could not with Solomon Dacres

The Cadiz Alvaro Terrero (5-12-2, 3 KO) had no options against Solomon dacres (2-0, 01 KO), at the gala held in Newcastle, in which Ponce defeated Ritson.

Dacres kept himself at an ideal distance in which he controlled Terrero’s volleys, which without great speed did not intimidate the tallest and most corpulent Englishman. The six-round heavyweight fight, in which Terrero gave 97,900 kg for 102,300 of his rival, was directed from the center of the ring by the Briton with his good jabs.

Terrero was cut on the left eyebrow at the start of the fight, and despite trying bravely, Dacres’s superiority was manifest and made the referee stop the fight in the fourth round.

Antonio Postigo’s pupil showed his face, but could contribute little to a better Dacres.