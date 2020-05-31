Álvaro Soler and Vanesa Martín, two ways of experiencing phase 1 of de-escalation

Carlos Rerucha

3 hours ago

Since last Monday, the entire Spanish territory became minimal in Phase 1. A moment of deep joy after months of confinement, in which despite still having enough restrictions, we started to lead normal lives including our beloved artists. In this stage towards the new normality, we have been observing the behavior of the latter in this first week of relative freedom, highlighting two large groups: the landlords and the stray. In the first clan of cautious, we find for example to Alejandro Sanz, Pablo Alboran or Malú. In the second, figures like Vanesa Martin, Marta Soto or David Bustamante, taking over the street and the parks, testing the filter of this new era. Of course, each and every one of them following the sanitary precautions to the letter, as it should be. And you, In which clan would you include yourself, landlords or strays? Share it with us!

