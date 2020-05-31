Álvaro Soler and Vanesa Martín, two ways of experiencing phase 1 of de-escalation
Carlos Rerucha
3 hours ago
© Drafting Chain Dial
Since last Monday, the entire Spanish territory became minimal in Phase 1. A moment of deep joy after months of confinement, in which despite still having enough restrictions, we started to lead normal lives including our beloved artists. In this stage towards the new normality, we have been observing the behavior of the latter in this first week of relative freedom, highlighting two large groups: the landlords and the stray. In the first clan of cautious, we find for example to Alejandro Sanz, Pablo Alboran or Malú. In the second, figures like Vanesa Martin, Marta Soto or David Bustamante, taking over the street and the parks, testing the filter of this new era. Of course, each and every one of them following the sanitary precautions to the letter, as it should be. And you, In which clan would you include yourself, landlords or strays? Share it with us!
Álvaro Soler
Pablo Alboran
🐻
A post shared by Pablo Alborán (@pabloalboran) on May 25, 2020 at 5:49 PDT
Alejandro Sanz
Miriam Rodríguez
i’m ready. 🥝
A post shared by Miriam Rodríguez (@miriamrmusic_) on May 23, 2020 at 10:43 PDT
Chenoa
David Bisbal
Malú
India Martinez
Marta Soto
Andrés Suarez
#conunaguerratuvebastante
A post shared by Andrés Suárez (@andressuarezoficial) on May 25, 2020 at 12:02 PDT
Carlos Right
Phase X
A post shared by Carlos Right (@carlosright) on May 22, 2020 at 7:10 PDT
Tow
Blas sang
Vanesa Martin
David Bustamante
Cepeda
Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.
Tell us your opinion on MSN
Indicates an overall rating for the site: