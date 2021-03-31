Álvaro Soler and Sofía Ellar announce their breakup after five years of relationship

The singers Álvaro Soler and Sofía Ellar have starred in one of the breakups plus unexpected of this year, and as they themselves have been in charge of counting on their social networks, they have decided end their relationship after almost five years together.

Following in the footsteps of Iker Casillas and Sara Carbonero a few weeks ago, the artists have decided to upload the same photo with the same text to their corresponding Instagram profiles.

“Dearest family. In these surreal times, both Sof / Álvi and I wanted to communicate that our lives will follow different paths“This is how the statement of their breakup has begun.

Words of love and respect for each other followed, without leaving their fans behind: “The most beautiful thing is that we are still those two who have swept home, who have burned their hair and leaned on a complex world that exists behind the curtain and the kilometers. we both know you understand what love is, from respect and what we are living at this moment, we do not have needless to say that we have all of your hugs and support for what we have always shared of a thousand loves with you, and we will continue to share from what we have experienced and the purest love and affection “.

A goodbye that is sure has caught more than one off guard, since on July 23, the singer published a video on social networks where Álvaro Soler appeared, uncorking a bottle of champagne. Behind him was a sign with only the word “Do you want …?” in the form of a question. Shortly after, HELLO! confirmed that they had gotten engaged and had wedding plans.

Now everything has changed for both of them, but they don’t hesitate show that positivity and affection that characterizes them, and thus they have said goodbye to their fans after the news: “We love you, we love each other, and we will continue to give the best version of ourselves above and below the stage. These lines will be the only ones we share and We ask you from our hearts that you respect them now and always“.