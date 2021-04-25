Álvaro Morte will be Elcano in ‘Limitless’, a new Amazon Prime Video series

After giving life to The Professor in ‘La casa de papel’, Alvaro Morte he will get into the skin, no less, than Juan Sebastián Elcano, a Spanish sailor who led the expedition led by Fernando de Mgallanes and who left Cádiz in August 1519 to go around the world. It will be in the series ‘Unlimited’, from Amazon Prime Video and RTVE that will be directed by the British Simon West and whose cast will complete Rodrigo Santoro (Magallanes), Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Captain Cartagena), Adrián Lastra (Captain Mendoza), Carlos Cuevas (Martino), Pepón Nieto (Father Bartolomé), Raúl Tejón (Gómez de Espinosa), Gonçalo Diniz (Duarte Barbosa), Manuel Morón (Cardinal Fonseca) and Bárbara Goenaga (Beatriz).

The fiction, which coincides with the fifth centenary of the original expedition, will have four 60-minute episodes that will begin filming next April 26 in the Basque Country and Navarra in locations in Azkoitia, Azkorri, Lazkao, Olite and the Cathedral of Pamplona, ​​before moving to the Dominican Republic where the filming of the maritime sequences will take place at the well-known Pinewood Studios. Later they will record in Spain, specifically in Seville and Madrid. In addition, to recreate the epic journey, the ships Victoria and Trinidad will be rebuilt, and the replica of the Nao Victoria will be used, the only one of the five ships of the expedition that returned to port and, therefore, the first ship to give the Around the World.

Rodrigo Santoro and Álvaro Morte.

Raul Tejedor

‘Without limits’, with a script by Patxi Amezcua (Disappeared, The shadow of the law, The notice), will tell how, led by the Portuguese Fernando de Magallanes, 239 sailors left Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Cádiz, Spain) on August 20 1519. Three years later, only 18 starving and sick sailors returned in the only ship that resisted the voyage, led by the Spanish sailor, Juan Sebastián Elcano. They had traveled 14,460 leagues, always from west to east, completing the world tour; an almost impossible mission that tried to find a new route to the “islands of spices” and that ended up changing the history of Humanity by showing that the Earth is round.

