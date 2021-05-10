Álvaro Morte says goodbye to ‘The Professor’

When ‘The Money Heist’ started on Antena 3, nobody imagined the tremendous phenomenon in which it was going to become from the hand of Netflix. Its powerful plot and a well-chosen cast have been fundamental to its success. However, the linchpin of this story has always been The teacher, interpreted by Álvaro Morte. After five seasons in his skin, the actor has left his farewell on Instagram and the truth is that he has moved us a lot.

‘The paper house’ comes to an end with season 5 and we still have to get used to the idea. We have experienced exciting situations at the hands of these robbers in red jumpsuit and Dalí mask and their guide. The good thing is that we still have to enjoy a batch that will surely be up to the task and that will arrive on the platform in the coming months with a robbery that will take our breath away.

A few days ago we shed the occasional tear with the farewell to Berlin that gave thanks “for the amazing trip. Our particular odyssey.” Miguel Herrán also dedicated some nice words to Rio: “It has been an incredible journey … Today we closed a stage together. I can only tell you two things: THANK YOU AND I LOVE YOU.” But the goodbye of Morte has made our hearts shrink.

“Leaving the set of ‘The Money Heist’. Words are unnecessary. Thankful for so much, for everything. To the fans (the first ones, of course), to the whole team and to you, dear Professor. I will miss having such a good time with you. THANK YOU “, said the actor in a video as he walks past the set that has given him so many joys. Now, Álvaro Morte will focus on his next project ‘Unlimited’, a fiction in which he will give life to Elcano and that we can see on Amazon Prime Video.

