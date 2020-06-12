The move from playing the neat Professor in “La casa de papel” to giving life to a rough isolated cook in Antarctica in record time was a “challenge” for the Spanish actor Álvaro Morte, who talks to Efe about his participation in the series “The head”: “It was very difficult to build a character in such a short time“

The hostility of 179 days without seeing the sun takes its toll on a team of scientists who, isolated in the Polaris VI international station during the frigid and dark Antarctic winter, is forced to participate in a tormented game to discover who is behind a series of crimes that have their starting point in the discovery of the head of one of them, frozen in the cold polar night.

Under this absorbing premise it starts “The head“, a series with a script by the brothers Álex and David Pastor (” Hogar “,” Los Últimos Días “) and Isaac Sastre and directed by Jorge Dorado that opens this Friday in 30 markets around the world -on Orange TV for Spain -, and is available in up to 15 languages.

Within that particular team that remains at the Polaris VI international station throughout the harsh Antarctic winter is Ramón, a peculiar cook, apparently primary but with unimaginable secrets hidden behind a rough facade, to which Álvaro Morte gives life.

The actor talks to Efe about the rapid transition from The teacher up to Ramón and the challenge of coming to a shoot, which took place between the Spanish island of Tenerife (Canary Islands) and Iceland, which had already started a month ago and also spoke English.

“It was very difficult to build a character in such a short time, because I just left ‘La casa de papel’ and two days later I was in the Canary Islands to start filming ‘The head’,” begins the actor.

“It was quite a challenge to do a first job in English. I more or less defend myself, but having to defend an entire character, not from yourself, but creating the character, seemed like a very cool challenge,” he completes.

He also relates how he arrived on the set in Tenerife and how frenzy his incorporation into filming was, which occurred the day after arriving: “I arrived on a Thursday at noon with the idea of ​​starting to record on a Monday. I went through the set that same Thursday to see what the atmosphere was like and, suddenly, Jorge said to me: ‘You are going to start recording tomorrow’. “

However, despite the frenetic pace, Morte claims to have felt “comfortable” on the recording since the team was like “a family”: “You breathed this thing of being a family, of a very well-cohesive team and you noticed that it was easy to get in there. “

“I felt more comfortable than I expected. There was a spirit of going all in favor so that everything went perfectly well,” argues the actor, who values ​​the work of both his colleagues and Jorge Dorado himself, whom he already knew from previous projects, something that also pushed him to accept the project.

“There were several things. Of course, the script, only the first chapter seemed impressive to me. That was already very decisive. And then, beyond the cast and being able to face a John Lynch, among others, is that, in addition, it was Jorge, “says Morte, who emphasizes Dorado’s way of working.

“Jorge did a very smart thing and that was that he took us all there from the first hour. He had a staging in mind, but there was only one actor who was not entirely comfortable with it, for whatever reason, we kept giving him a turn and another until definitely all the actors said ‘ok, now yes’ “, he relates.

“The adventure was perfect”, summarizes the actor, who praises the “great” cast and highlights the work of the cinematographer, David Acereto, with whom he had previously worked: “I think he does a spectacular job. He had already met him in previous projects and that was very easy. “

Finally, the actor talks about the double face and the secrets hidden by all the characters, Ramón included, something that, according to him, is the key to creating a · powerful · story that absorbs the viewer: “I think when you have people in a place like Antarctica, I imagine that this having multiple faces is accentuated “.

“A kind of strange family is generated, but at the same time you do not stop being completely alone and you have your little room, which is almost like a cell in which you look for your place for yourself. That, from the start, gives you like two very different faces, without having to go through any psychological thriller, just being there in this situation. That is already quite powerful, “he concludes.