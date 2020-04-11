Alice Campello and Álvaro Morata have announced that they are expecting another child. The Italian model starred in an exclusive this Wednesday in the magazine Hello! where he gave the good news about the sex of the baby he was expecting.

Although the marriage wanted a girl, finally their third childwill be another child, the perfect playmate for your twins: Leonardo and Alessandro.

While the influencer shared a tender photograph giving the news to her fans and saying that they will continue looking for the princess. Moratauploading the same photo with a nice messagein which he made it clear that they only needed one member to form a futsal team.

“I would have loved to have our first girl, but I am thrilled to have another. We only need one to make a futsal team,” wrote the footballer.

