Álvaro Morata becomes Spain’s top scorer in the Euro

Forward Álvaro Morata has put on the hero suit for the Spanish National Team, by converting the score of the tie against the Italy selection, in the activity of the round of the semifinals of Euro 2021.

In the 80th minute, the Iberian attacker finished off inside the area after an excellent collective move by his teammates, leaving the goalkeeper without possibilities. Gianluigi Donnarumma and put the 1-1 on the partial scoreboard.

Read also: Olympic Games: André-Pierre Gignac boasts the arrival of the French National Team in Tokyo

With this score, forward Álvaro Morata has become the footballer with the most goals scored with the Spanish National Team in the history of European competition, surpassing the Fernando ‘Niño’ Torres.

The Juventus offensive has six scores in his career with La Roja in Euro 2021, one more than the former figure of the Atlético de Madrid and names like David Villa, Cesc Fabregas and David Silva.

LIST OF SPANISH SCORERS IN THE HISTORY OF THE EURO CUP:

6 – Álvaro Morata (3 goals in 2016, 3 goals in 2020) 5 – Fernando Torres (2 goals in 2008; 3 goals in 2012) 4 – David Villa (2008) 3 – Alfonso Pérez Muñoz (1 goal in 1996; 2 goals in 2000) 3 – Cesc Fàbregas (1 goal in 2008, 2 goals in 2012) 3 – David Silva (1 goal in 2008, 2 goals in 2012) 2 – Chus Pereda (1964) 2 – Antonio Maceda (1984) 2 – Gaizka Mendieta (2000) 2 – Dani Güiza (2008) 2 – Xabi Alonso (2012) 2 – Sarabia (2020) 2 – Ferran Torres (2020) 1 – Amancio (1964) 1 – Marcelino (1964) 1 – Enrique Castro ‘Quini’ ( 1980) 1 – Dani Ruiz-Bazán Justa (1980) 1 – Lobo Carrasco (1984) 1 – Carlos Santillana (1984) 1 – Míchel (1988) 1 – Emilio Butragueño (1988) 1 – Rafael Gordillo (1988) 1 – José Luis Pérez Caminero (1996) 1 – Javier Manjarín (1996) 1 – Guillermo Amor (1996) 1 – Raúl González (2000) 1 – Joseba Etxeberria (2000) 1 – Pedro Munitis (2000) 1 – Juan Carlos Valerón (2004) 1 – Fernando Morientes (2004) 1 – Rubén De la Red (2008) 1 – Xavi Hernández (2008) 1 – Jesús Navas (2012) 1 – Jordi Al ba (2012) 1 – Juan Mata (2012) 1 – Gerard Piqué (2016) 1 – Nolito (2016) 1 – Laporte (2020) 1 – Azpilicueta (2020) 1 – Oyarzabal (2020)

Read also: Liga MX: Ramiro González seeks revenge on his return to Club León