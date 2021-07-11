Álvaro Morales throws a hint at Lionel Messi after Ángel Di María’s goal

The Argentine National Team is close to breaking the 28-year drought without being crowned in an international tournament, by taking the advantage against the Brazil’s selection in the Grand Final of the Copa América 2021.

In the 22nd minute, the winger Angel Di Maria took advantage of the pass made by his partner Rodrigo de Paul and the error of the defense of the Canarinha so that with a balloon he will send the ball to the back of the nets for 1-0.

Read also: Liga MX Femenil: Jana Gutiérrez, former Club América, revealed why she signed for Tigres UANL

Faced with this situation, Alvaro Morales, the host, narrator and commentator of ESPN, took advantage of the stage to dedicate a hint to striker Lionel Messi before the scoring of the Paris Saint Germain offensive.

If not for Di María … – Álvaro Morales (@AlvaritoMorales) July 11, 2021

“If not for Di María …”, he wrote.

It should be noted that the Argentine National Team is looking to conquer the title number 15 in its history of the Copa América 2021, to reach the Uruguay National Team as the top winners of the tournament.

Read also: Liga MX: Squad of Tigres was vaccinated after friendly vs Club América