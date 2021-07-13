Álvaro Morales responds to the Argentine newspaper that attacked him for his criticism of Lionel Messi

Álvaro Morales, ESPN commentator, disparaged and criticized Lionel Messi despite the title he won with the Argentina National Team in the Copa América, after beating Brazil a goal by zero at the Maracana Stadium, stating that he only kicked once in the game and he would be ashamed to celebrate the title for that.

Faced with this criticism by Álvaro Morales of Messi, the prestigious Diario Olé in Argentina responded to the ESPN commentator after this criticism, making it clear that they did not agree with him and did not understand his criticism of the Barcelona crack.

“Álvaro Morales shot Leo after the final at the Maracana:“ This boy kicked only once ”, along with some emojis where they made clear their disagreement with the ‘Brujo’.

However, the ‘Brujo’ Morales responded by thanking them for giving him notoriety and reach at the international level, making it clear that it is on his mind.

“Thank you, guys from @DiarioOle, I know I’m on your mind.” Álvaro Morales replied on his social networks.

