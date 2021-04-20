Álvaro Morales proposes an American Super League; exclude Pumas from this

The sportscaster, Alvaro Morales, did not miss the moment that the controversial creation of the new European Super League and proposed a American Super League.

Through social networks, the ESPN communicator proposed a Continental tournament with the “best” 20 clubs; however, he ruled out the participation of the Pumas team.

Of the MX League, Morales included America, Cruz Azul, Chivas, Tigres and Monterrey, but the university team did not take it into account even though he is considered a great of Mexican soccer.

Meanwhile, the South American teams listed Boca Juniors, River Plate, Independiente, Flamengo, São Paulo, Corinthians, Colo Colo, Atlético Nacional, Millonarios, Palmeiras, Vasco de Gama, Nacional de Montevideo, Peñarol, and the two U of Chile.

And when will the American Super League? America.

Independent.

Blue Cross.

River.

Mouth.

Flamengo.

São Paulo.

Coronthians.

Colo Colo.

National Athletic.

Millionaires

Chivas.

Monterrey.

Tigers

Palmeiras.

Vasco da Gama.

National of Montevideo.

Peñarol.

The two U of Chile. – Álvaro Morales (@AlvaritoMorales) April 18, 2021

