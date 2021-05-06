Álvaro Morales makes a fool of MLS after the dominance of Liga MX in Concachampions

The Liga MX teams (Rayados, Cruz Azul and América) secured their place in the semifinal of the Concacaf Champions League, again demonstrating the hegemony that Mexican Soccer maintains above the Major League Soccer.

This did not go unnoticed by the ESPN journalist, Alvaro Morales, who after seeing the elimination of the Columbus Crew and the Portland Timbers by Rayados de Monterrey and the Águilas del América respectively, did not hesitate to remind the neighboring country who is the king of the Concacaf zone.

Through his official Twitter account, El Brujo dedicated a short but painful message to Major League Soccer. “Hey, @MLS! Who’s your daddy> @LigaBBVAMX” sentenced the journalist.

The semifinals of the Concachampions were as follows: Cruz Azul vs. Rayados, playing the first leg at the BBVA Stadium and the second leg at the Azteca; and Philadelphia Union vs America, playing the first leg in the Azteca and the second leg in the United States.

The first leg matches are scheduled for August 10 and 12, while the rounds will be played on September 14 and 16, so there is a long break for the qualified teams.

