Álvaro Morales explodes against the VAR of the Concachampions and defends Club América

The quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League it was stained by bad refereeing, the Mexican teams; Rayados from Monterrey and the Águilas del América were affected despite the implementation of the VAR for these instances of the continental tournament.

This situation caused the displeasure of the journalist of ESPN, Alvaro Morales, who pointed out the specific errors against the club led by Santiago Solari, who could not pass the draw against the Portland Timbers of the Major League Soccer.

“Solari cannot take the game to an area where the refereeing stabs him. He has to avoid with results the refereeing tendencies against him. Although they had to send off two Timbers players and they scored a penalty against him badly, there are no excuses.”

It seems like a slogan: kick the Mexican teams out of business. There is envy against Liga MX clubs.

“The arbitration has always helped America.” Stupid people perpetuate stupid things.

The Águilas del América will receive the Major League Soccer team at the Azteca Stadium on May 5, where, winning by any score or drawing at zero, they will get their pass to the semifinal of the Concacaf Champions League.

