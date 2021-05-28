Álvaro Morales denounces racism against Hugo Sánchez after ‘sounding’ for Real Madrid

TFollowing the departure of Zinedine Zidane from the Real Madrid Technical Directorate, Hugo Sánchez began to play on social networks to replace him, which caused laughter and jokes from the Mexican fans, for which Álvaro Morales, ESPN commentator, denounced racism in her against.

Morales, Hugo’s partner on ESPN, denounced racists who scoff at the possibility of seeing Hugo on the merengue bench and launched a message on networks.

“When Hugo went to Spain as a player, they said he would fail. They belittled and discriminated against him. The colonial system wanted to crush him. It couldn’t. Today the same thing happens when people talk about him for DT from Madrid, the team to which he also contributed to his greatness. RACISTAS “. He wrote in a first tweet.

“I know Hugo. But many who do not know him say that he does not know or is out of date. I know Hugo. What they say about him (and I never speak without arguments) is a lie. A group of privileged RACISTAS speak without knowing him. against Hugo you are a RACIST. RACISTAS “. It continued.

“In Latin America, landowners and bourgeoisie related the word” Indian “to the insult. This is how they called Hugo when he arrived in Spain. It was even thought here in the 80s. Today he repeats the loss of prestige when talking about him for DT del Madrid. Going against Hugo is RACIST. ” Morales said in a third message.

In Latin America, landowners and bourgeoisie related the word “Indian” to the insult. This is what they called Hugo when he arrived in Spain. Even, it was also thought here in the 80s. Today he repeats the loss of prestige when talking about him for DT of Madrid. Going against Hugo is RACIST. – Álvaro Morales (@AlvaritoMorales) May 27, 2021

