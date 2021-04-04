Álvaro Morales demerits the great season of Club América with Santiago Solari

The Eagles of America achieved an important victory against the Rays of Necaxa, which keeps him in second place in the General Table of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, adding 31 units and ensuring his participation in the big party of Mexican Soccer.

However, not everyone celebrates the great tournament that Santiago Solari and those of Coapa have made, because for the ESPN journalist, Alvaro Morales, the Eagles are forced season after season to play a great role.

Through his official Twitter account, the Brujo sentenced the Águilas del América, assuring that it is useless to exceed 30 points, because if there is no title, the great season was in vain.

“America exceeds 30 points and qualifies for the league. It is not an achievement: it is its obligation to Sacred Americanism, the only demanding entity of our football. For its fans, who are asking for the title, this means nothing. For anti-Americanism it means bitterness and frustration. “

