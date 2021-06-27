Álvaro Morales attacks Cristiano Ronaldo after the elimination of Portugal in the Euro

The sports writer Álvaro Morales of the chain ESPN, strongly attacked the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo of the Portugal selection, after being eliminated from Euro 2021.

Failure of Cristiano, the best footballer in history. It is said as such. He does not overlap like Messisito “, were the words of Álvaro Morales.

The controversial communicator launched his message through his social networks, where he made it clear that this was a great failure for the Portuguese who arrived as the current champion of the competition when he was crowned in 2016.

Failure of Cristiano, the best footballer in history. It is said as such. It does not overlap him like Messisito. – Álvaro Morales (@AlvaritoMorales) June 27, 2021

Álvaro Morales assured that Cristiano Ronaldo should not be overpowered with this type of failure, as most of the press does with Lionel Messi whenever he fails in the competitions he participates.

