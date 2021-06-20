Álvaro López adds a new ITF title

There are several years in which Álvaro López San Martín has been dragging physical problems in the form of injuries. At 23 years old and in the top 500, it seems that he is determined to make up for lost time. Today he managed to win at the M25 Grasse (France), defeating French Valentin Royer 7-6 (6), 7-5 in the final. With this triumph, there are now 10 ITF titles that he has won as a professional tennis player. We will see if in the next few weeks we can see him lifting one more title that will make him break the barrier of the top 400 as quickly as possible.